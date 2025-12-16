Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Won't play against Flyers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matheson will be sidelined for Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia with an upper-body injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Matheson is considered day-to-day, so he may not be out long-term. After racking up 62 points in 82 regular-season games back in 2023-24, the veteran blueliner managed a mere 31 points last year and seems closer to that level of production in 2025-26. In his last nine outings, the Quebec native has managed just one point while generating 12 shots and 18 blocks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Extends stay in Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Notches pair of assists•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Two points against Caps•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Strikes for go-ahead goal•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Scores in overtime•
-
Canadiens' Mike Matheson: Two-point effort against Wings•