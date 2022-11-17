Matheson (abdomen) will not play Thursday in Columbus, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Matheson is close to returning as he's been practicing in a regular jersey, but he has yet to get the green light to play so he'll be missing from the lineup against the Blue Jackets. Matheson has yet to play this season but he's ahead of schedule as he was originally expected to miss eight weeks from the start of the NHL season with an abdominal muscle strain.