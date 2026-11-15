Matheson (lower body) will not travel for the Canadiens' upcoming three-game road trip, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Matheson continues to deal with a nagging lower-body injury, as he's expected to miss his 14th game of the season following the end of Montreal's upcoming three-game road trip. While he could always join the Habs on the road, the 32-year-old blueliner would likely benefit from the extra rest to get back to full strength. When healthy, Matheson has been a difference maker from the blue line, as he's compiled a goal, five points, a plus-4 rating, 16 shots on net and 16 blocked shots over nine appearances. In his absence, Adam Engstrom and the newly recalled David Reinbacher will likely serve as the depth right-shot defenseman over the next three games.