Matheson had an assist, three shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 25:59 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Matheson pinched then won two puck battles along the boards to set up Montreal's first goal. The defenseman's shot was saved by Connor Hellebuyck, but the rebound caromed off Josh Anderson's leg into the cage. It was the 16th helper in 31 games for Matheson, who also has five goals. His offense is a boon for a team, whose forwards have scoring issues.