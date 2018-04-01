Reilly (undisclosed) is listed as active on NHL.com's roster report for Sunday's home game against the Devils.

Reilly missed Friday's contest with the Penguins, but it appears that he'll suit up for the latter half of the back-to-back set. The Chicago native has seven assists through 15 games following his trade from the Wild on Feb. 26.

