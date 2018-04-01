Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Apparently fit to play
Reilly (undisclosed) is listed as active on NHL.com's roster report for Sunday's home game against the Devils.
Reilly missed Friday's contest with the Penguins, but it appears that he'll suit up for the latter half of the back-to-back set. The Chicago native has seven assists through 15 games following his trade from the Wild on Feb. 26.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...