Reilly had an assist, two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Reilly drew back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for six straight games, replacing Brett Kulak. After Montreal won an offensive-zone draw, his slapshot rebounded to Tomas Tatar who set up Brendan Gallagher for the game's opening goal. He has an assist in two of the three games played, but work in his own end has prevented him from having a larger role with the Canadiens. As an indication of that, Reilly was unable to corral a loose puck in the corner, which led to Toronto's first goal with just 16 seconds left in the first period. It marked the third straight period in which Montreal had allowed a goal in the final minute of play. While head coach Claude Julien praised Reilly's play following the game, per Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, the coach also expressed his displeasure about the late goals. "That's the next thing we have to fix," Julien told the Gazette. "No matter what it is, I don't like it. I know we've given up 40 per cent of our goals in the first and last two minutes of a period. If you look at tonight's goal, the puck was rimming around the boards, there was no pressure, but it hit Mike Reilly's skate and came loose. It started from there with guys out of position. For me, it's finishing stronger."