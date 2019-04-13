Reilly finished the year on the outside looking in, as the defenseman dressed only once between Feb. 26 and the end of the season.

Reilly finished 2018-19 with 11 points in 57 games, but near the end of February, he found himself in Claude Julien's doghouse due to his defensive shortcomings. The 25-year-old began the year as a core piece of the Canadiens' blue line, averaging 22:36 of ice time over the first nine games of 2018-19. However, beyond Feb. 25, Reilly appeared in only one game. A restricted free agent this summer, it would seem unlikely that he'll return to Montreal.