Reilly recorded two assists and a plus-4 rating through 21:29 of ice time during Friday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

After logging just 12:20 of ice time per contest with the Wild this season, Reilly has now topped 20 minutes in consecutive games with the Habs. There's no denying his offensive upside, and considering Montreal's need for puck-moving blueliners with scoring potential, the 24-year-old defenseman could flourish in the extended role. Reilly is worth a look in plenty of settings, as it appears he's going to be given a legitimate opportunity to prove himself over the coming weeks.