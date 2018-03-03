Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Dishes two helpers in win
Reilly recorded two assists and a plus-4 rating through 21:29 of ice time during Friday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
After logging just 12:20 of ice time per contest with the Wild this season, Reilly has now topped 20 minutes in consecutive games with the Habs. There's no denying his offensive upside, and considering Montreal's need for puck-moving blueliners with scoring potential, the 24-year-old defenseman could flourish in the extended role. Reilly is worth a look in plenty of settings, as it appears he's going to be given a legitimate opportunity to prove himself over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...