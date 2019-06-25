Reilly was given a qualifying offer from the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reilly finished the 2018-19 campaign with three goals and 11 points in 57 games but was a healthy scratch for 18 of the team's final 19 games of the season. The 25-year-old Illinois native will likely be in a similar depth role with the team next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories