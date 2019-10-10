Reilly had an assist, one hit and one blocked shot while finishing plus-2 over 14:09 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Reilly made his season debut Wednesday along with Christian Folin on the third pair, replacing Cale Fleury and Brett Kulak. That may have been due to the 40 shots per game opponents had over the Canadiens' first two games. The move seems to have worked as Montreal allowed just 25 on Wednesday.