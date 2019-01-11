Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Healthy scratch Thursday
Reilly was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Blues.
The Blues are a big, physical team, so coach Claude Julien activated the bigger Karl Alzner in place of Reilly, who had made 13 consecutive starts before sitting Thursday. Reilly has just six points in 38 games and last had a point Dec. 9, when he assisted on a goal in a 3-2 win over Chicago.
