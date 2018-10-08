Reilly has impressed head coach Claude Julien with his play in all areas this season, the team's official site reports.

Despite failing to register a point, Reilly has posted a plus-3 rating through two games and is second on the team in average ice-time (21:44). Even though he has a goose egg in the point department, the 25-year-old has appeared more assertive this year and is looking to generate more offense from the backend than he did last season. If Reilly continues this style of play, the points will come.