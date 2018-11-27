Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Julien lays down law
Reilly is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Carolina, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Reilly practiced on the fourth defensive pairing Monday after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. "He's got to be better defending," coach Claude Julien said. "He's got to be better in his decision-making. He can't keep turning pucks over with sloppy plays. He knows that. So that's where we need consistency." In 20 games, Reilly has five points (two goals, three assists) and is minus-1 while averaging 20:33 of ice time.
