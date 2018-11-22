Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Loses ice time
Reilly had 14:59 of ice time, a low among defensemen, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
One game after scoring his second goal of the season, Reilly was put on ice for a bit after being out-hustled by New Jersey's Taylor Hall behind Montreal's net, leading to the Devils' second goal. He had just four second-period shifts, totaling 3:25 of playing time, leading to a season-low time on ice. Reilly averages 20:33 TOI, but that could take a hit if lapses in his own zone continue to happen.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Scores in return•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Scratched Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Tallies helper Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Impressing coach with confident play•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Starts season as top-four blueliner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...