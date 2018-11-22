Reilly had 14:59 of ice time, a low among defensemen, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

One game after scoring his second goal of the season, Reilly was put on ice for a bit after being out-hustled by New Jersey's Taylor Hall behind Montreal's net, leading to the Devils' second goal. He had just four second-period shifts, totaling 3:25 of playing time, leading to a season-low time on ice. Reilly averages 20:33 TOI, but that could take a hit if lapses in his own zone continue to happen.