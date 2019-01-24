Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Notches game-winner
Reilly scored a goal on two shots along with a minor penalty in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Reilly's third goal of the season was the game-winner for the Habs, who are 5-1 over their last six games. The 25-year-old blueliner has found a home on the second pair with Jeff Petry, who set up the goal after circling the net and teeing it up for Reilly.
