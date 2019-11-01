Reilly produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Reilly has done alright offensively, with three assists in five appearances this season. He's added seven blocked shots and five hits, but the defenseman isn't known for being overly physical. Reilly seems destined to share time on the third pairing with Brett Kulak, with neither player really doing enough to earn fantasy attention.

