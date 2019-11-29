Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Picks up point in loss
Reilly had an assist, three shots, one hit, one block and a minor penalty while finishing plus-1 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
On a night when Montreal's blueliners gave up multiple odd-man rushes, Reilly acquitted himself well. He set up Montreal's fourth goal, showing patience and vision while circling the net before finding Artturi Lehkonen's stick trough traffic. It was the second assist in the last three games for Reilly. After a six-game run as a healthy scratch, Reilly has been in the active lineup the last three games and received ice time on the power play.
