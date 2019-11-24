Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Records assist, five SOG in loss
Reilly had an assist, five shots and one hit in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
Reilly was active for the first time in seven games, replacing Brett Kulak, and had a season-high 16:55 of ice time, which included 5:58 of ice time on the first power-play unit. He provides a greater offensive element than Kulak, which can be seen in his shots and head coach Claude Julien's decision to have him on the power play, but it's unclear if Reilly will continue to be a regular starter.
