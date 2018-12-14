Reilly had five shots, one hit and blocked two shots over 20:42 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

Reilly returned to the lineup, skating on the second pair with Jeff Petry, after being made a healthy scratch in his native state of Minnesota on Tuesday. Fueled by that ignominy, Reilly had his most TOI since Nov. 10, was even in plus-minus, and tied his season high for shots. The duo of Reilly and Petry combined to send 12 shots toward the Hurricane's Petr Mrazek. Offense is Reilly's game, so it's not surprising to see him contribute at that end of the ice, but whether he remains in the lineup will depend on the caliber of play in his own zone. It was his effort at that end of the sheet earlier in the season that earned him a demotion to the third pair and a season-low 9:42 of TOI in the game prior to being scratched in his hometown.