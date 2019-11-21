Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Riding pine
Reilly was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game Wednesday against the Senators.
Reilly (eight games played) has been in and out of favor to start the 2019-20 season, sharing a starting job with Brett Kulak (14 games) on the third defensive pairing. The Canadiens like Reilly's ability to support an offensive attack, but lapses in his own zone have prevented him from holding down a full-time job. That can be an issue when playing on the third pairing, which traditionally has been the domain of defensively consistent players who don't often turn the puck over.
