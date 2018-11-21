Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Scores in return
Reilly returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games and scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.
Reilly showed great patience after picking up a loose puck and kept skating toward the net before lifting the puck over the shoulder of Washington's Pheonix Copley. He was back in a top-four role after being handed a two-game scratch following a tough night in Edmonton last week when he was minus-3 and manhandled by the Oilers' hulking forwards.
