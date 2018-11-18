Reilly was a healthy scratch against Vancouver on Saturday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This was the second straight game that Reilly has been a healthy scratch, catching us by surprise. He's made a home on the second pair this season, averaged 20:58 of ice time over 18 games and was speculated to join the top pair as an ideal complement for Shea Weber (knee) when he returns. Xavier Ouellet has replaced Reilly.

