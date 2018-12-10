Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Season-low TOI
Reilly collected an assist, two shots and a blocked shot in a season-low 9:42 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Reilly's playing time has steadily decreased over the past month, and he was dropped to the third pair when Shea Weber rejoined the team, but less than 10 minutes TOI is an outlier. The Canadiens were an undisciplined bunch in Chicago, getting whistled for seven penalties including a double-minor. That meant a lot of time short-handed, situations in which coach Claude Julien doesn't hold much confidence in Reilly. With Noah Juulsen (facial fracture) expected to return Tuesday in Minnesota, Reilly could be the blueliner losing a nightly gig.
