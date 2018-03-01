Reilly played a team-high 22:56 during his Canadiens debut Wednesday, recording four hits and one shot in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The heavy workload was a far cry from his days with the Wild, as Reilly averaged only 12:21 through 38 games with Minnesota this season prior to being traded. He saw time on the second power-play unit Wednesday, and it seems as though coach Claude Julien is going to give the former college standout every opportunity to carve out a significant role for himself.