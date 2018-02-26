Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Shipped to Montreal
Reilly was traded from the Wild to the Canadiens in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Monday.
The University of Minnesota standout was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He's collected only four goals and 14 assists over 84 games at the highest level, which is disappointing given all the excitement about his passing skills coming out of college. Of course, the Habs are out of the playoff picture, and that means they can freely experiment with the best ways to maximize Reilly's potential. Consider keeping an eye on him in fantasy leagues.
