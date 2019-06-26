Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Signs two-year deal
Reilly agreed to terms on a two-year, $3 million contract with Montreal on Wednesday.
Reilly found himself watching from the press box periodically last season as a healthy scratch. When in the lineup, the Chicago native notched three goals and 11 points, both career highs. The blueliner's ceiling is likely in the 15-20 point range, which limits his fantasy value in all but the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...