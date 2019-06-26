Reilly agreed to terms on a two-year, $3 million contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Reilly found himself watching from the press box periodically last season as a healthy scratch. When in the lineup, the Chicago native notched three goals and 11 points, both career highs. The blueliner's ceiling is likely in the 15-20 point range, which limits his fantasy value in all but the deepest of formats.

