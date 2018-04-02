Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Snares assist in return
Reilly (undisclosed) returned to the active lineup Sunday after a one-game absence and assisted on Daniel Carr's power-play goal in a 2-1 loss to the Devils.
Reilly has assists in three straight games and eight overall in the 16 games since he was acquired from the Wild. The 24-year-old blueliner skated on the third pairing Sunday, but his speed and puck-moving ability has landed him on the second-unit power play -- he's averaged 1:41 of power-play TOI since joining Montreal. It looks like he'll be in the mix for a spot on next season's defense corps.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Apparently fit to play•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Won't play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Two more assists Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Sees big minutes in Habs debut•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Shipped to Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...