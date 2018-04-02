Reilly (undisclosed) returned to the active lineup Sunday after a one-game absence and assisted on Daniel Carr's power-play goal in a 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Reilly has assists in three straight games and eight overall in the 16 games since he was acquired from the Wild. The 24-year-old blueliner skated on the third pairing Sunday, but his speed and puck-moving ability has landed him on the second-unit power play -- he's averaged 1:41 of power-play TOI since joining Montreal. It looks like he'll be in the mix for a spot on next season's defense corps.