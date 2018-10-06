Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Starts season as top-4 blueliner
Reilly skated on the second defensive pairing, logging three shots and two hits over 21:00 of ice time in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Maple Leafs.
Reilly averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time in 19 games for Montreal after being acquired from Minnesota last season, and it looks like coach Claude Julien has a similar plan mapped out for 2018-19. Reilly is an offensive-minded blueliner who might be useful on the power play but played just 15 seconds on that unit during the opener.
