Reilly recorded an assist, a hit and a blocked shot while logging 19:46 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.

Reilly snapped a five-game point drought with the helper and is up to a goal and four points in 12 games. The 25-year-old blueliner is logging a career-best 21:51 per game in 2018-19 and seeing some time on the second power-play unit, but will need to be more consistent offensively to have much fantasy value outside of deeper formats.