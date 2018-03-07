Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Two more assists Tuesday
Reilly dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Both of Reilly's assists came in the final 5:20 with the game well out of hand. Still, the 24-year-old blueliner's four points in the past three games represent a silver lining for a Montreal club destined to finish near the bottom of the standings. Reilly also ranked second on the team with 21:49 of ice time in this one.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...