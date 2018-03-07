Reilly dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Both of Reilly's assists came in the final 5:20 with the game well out of hand. Still, the 24-year-old blueliner's four points in the past three games represent a silver lining for a Montreal club destined to finish near the bottom of the standings. Reilly also ranked second on the team with 21:49 of ice time in this one.