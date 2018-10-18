Reilly recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The 25-year-old American blueliner entered Wednesday's contest playing some of the best hockey of his career. With Reilly having managed only one assist prior to this multi-point showing against St. Louis, his owners were undoubtedly getting a tad frustrated at the lack of point production. After being shutout the first four games of the young campaign, Reilly has now tallied three points in his last two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories