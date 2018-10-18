Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Two-point night
Reilly recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
The 25-year-old American blueliner entered Wednesday's contest playing some of the best hockey of his career. With Reilly having managed only one assist prior to this multi-point showing against St. Louis, his owners were undoubtedly getting a tad frustrated at the lack of point production. After being shutout the first four games of the young campaign, Reilly has now tallied three points in his last two games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Impressing coach with confident play•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Starts season as top-four blueliner•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Snares assist in return•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Apparently fit to play•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Won't play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Two more assists Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...