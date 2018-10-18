Reilly recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The 25-year-old American blueliner entered Wednesday's contest playing some of the best hockey of his career. With Reilly having managed only one assist prior to this multi-point showing against St. Louis, his owners were undoubtedly getting a tad frustrated at the lack of point production. After being shutout the first four games of the young campaign, Reilly has now tallied three points in his last two games.