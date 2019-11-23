Reilly is expected to be active for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Reilly, who has been a healthy scratch the last six games, will step in for Brett Kulak on the third defensive pairing. More significantly, he skated on the second power-play unit during Friday's practice. The loss of Jonathan Drouin (wrist) removes an element from the Canadiens' power play, so head coach Claude Julien is looking for the offensive-minded Reilly as a replacement on the man-advantage unit. Julien has swapped these two defensemen based on what is needed for a particular matchup. "It depends on teams we're playing. Depending on certain teams that are really aggressive, physical, this is where Kuly will outweigh Reils. Right now, we lose a guy like Jonathan Drouin, who on the power play is a big loss. We may need Reils to step in there and see what he can do in that position because he is good with the puck and that's why you saw him today on the power play," said the coach. Reilly has two assists and is plus-1 through eight games.