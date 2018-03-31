Canadiens' Mike Reilly: Won't play Saturday
Reilly will sit out against the Penguins on Saturday evening, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. It appears that the defenseman will be a healthy scratch.
More information behind Reilly's absence is pending, but it's already been decided that David Schlemko will take his place in the lineup. The former crafted an assist in back-to-back games heading into Saturday's action, so hopefully, this is just a short break for the Chicago native.
