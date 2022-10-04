Stephens was placed on waivers by Montreal on Tuesday.
The Canadiens are hoping Stephens will pass through waivers unclaimed so he can be assigned to AHL Laval for the start of the season. Stephens picked up six helpers through 27 appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22.
