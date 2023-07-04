Stephens signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
It's not a great sign that Stephens didn't play in an NHL game in 2022-23 despite the Canadiens' numerous injury problems. He was fairly solid with AHL Laval, posting 20 goals and 41 points over 68 contests. He's a veteran of 72 NHL games, but it's likely the 26-year-old opens 2023-24 in the minors.
