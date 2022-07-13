Stephens signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Stephens spent the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings, picking up six helpers through 27 appearances. The 25-year-old forward will likely split the 2022-23 season between the minors and the big club.
