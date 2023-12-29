Stephens scored a goal on one shot and had a block over 9:08 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

A Jayden Struble shot from the point deflected off Michael Pezzetta onto the stick of Stephens, whose backhander eluded Antti Raanta. The Hurricanes had jumped to a 2-0 lead early before Stephens initiated Montreal's comeback. It was the second goal of the season for the center and second in as many games. He's played 11 games since being called up to replace Alex Newhook (ankle) while serving on the fourth line.