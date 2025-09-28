Clurman was placed on waivers by the Canadiens for the purpose of assignment to AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens from Pittsburgh, and he'll begin his career in the Montreal organization at the AHL level. Clurman got into one game with the Penguins last year, the only one of his career so far. He had 11 points in 31 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year.