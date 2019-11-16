Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Adds helper Friday
Thompson posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Thompson set up Jordan Weal for the eventual game-winner in the second period. With the assist, Thompson now has seven points in 19 games. He only produced 13 points in 78 outings last year, so he's been a far more regular contributor for the Canadiens this season despite his fourth-line usage. The Alaska native has added 27 hits, 23 blocked shots and 23 shots on goal in 2019-20.
