Thompson (illness) will miss Saturday's game versus the Stars, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Dale Weise draws into Montreal's lineup for this game, with Thompson unable to go in back-to-back contests. The Canadiens have two days off before their next game which should be enough time for Thompson to shake off whatever illness he's dealing with. Healthy or not, the veteran forward is of little consequence in fantasy, registering all of 13 points in 60 games this season.