Thompson agreed to a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Thursday.

This is the second one-year deal that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has bestowed on a skater in the past week, with defenseman Christian Folin agreeing to terms on an extension last Thursday. Thompson produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over 78 games between the Kings and Habs this season, with the Kings receiving two 2019 draft picks -- specifically, a fifth-round pick and fourth-rounder -- upon sending Thompson to Montreal this past February.