Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Commands one-year extension
Thompson agreed to a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Thursday.
This is the second one-year deal that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has bestowed on a skater in the past week, with defenseman Christian Folin agreeing to terms on an extension last Thursday. Thompson produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over 78 games between the Kings and Habs this season, with the Kings receiving two 2019 draft picks -- specifically, a fifth-round pick and fourth-rounder -- upon sending Thompson to Montreal this past February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...