Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Dishes out pair of hits in loss
Thompson did not record a point but did dish out two hits in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Sunday.
The veteran has not found the points column since Nov. 15, making it very difficult to trust Thompson in a fantasy sense. The 35-year-old only has managed to produce seven points in 27 appearances in 2019-20.
