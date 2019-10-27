Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Enjoying the Nicks
Thompson had an assist, one hit and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Thompson recorded his third assist in the last four games as the fourth line has experienced a bounce with the addition of Nick Suzuki and Nick Cousins. That unit has produced four goals and six assists over the last five games. Thompson, who recorded eight assists in 78 games last season, already has five through 11 contests. Known more for his work on the PK and the faceoff circle, the 34-year-old Thompson is thriving with his younger linemates.
