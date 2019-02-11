Thompson was acquired by the Habs from the Kings on Monday, along with a 2019 fifth-round pick, in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Thompson just ended a 17-game goal drought with his tally versus Boston on Saturday and will now be headed east. The Anchorage native has underwhelmed this year with a mere six points in 53 outings. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which likely factored into his decision to waive his no-trade clause, as he looks to audition with Montreal in the hopes of earning a new contract this summer. The center should add some valuable veteran experience to a relatively young forward group that is hoping to make a postseason run.