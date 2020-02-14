Play

Thompson is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against Pittsburgh on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thompson has been in an offensive groove of late, as he registered three points in his last five games. With just 23 games remaining on the year, the center might be hard pressed to get back over the 20-point mark for just the second time in his 13-year NHL career.

More News
Our Latest Stories