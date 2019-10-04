Thompson had one assist, one shot and one blocked shot while winning nine of 12 faceoffs over 14:21 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Thompson was part of a pretty tic-tac-toe sequence with fellow fourth liners Paul Byron and Jordan Weal to give Montreal its third goal. Thompson begins the season as the center on fourth line and has little chance of moving up. His healthy allotment of ice time Thursday is unlikely to remain this high over the course of the season. There are times when head coach Claude Julien will roll his four lines, and that's what happened in the season-opener.