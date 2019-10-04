Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Healthy dose of ice time
Thompson had one assist, one shot and one blocked shot while winning nine of 12 faceoffs over 14:21 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Thompson was part of a pretty tic-tac-toe sequence with fellow fourth liners Paul Byron and Jordan Weal to give Montreal its third goal. Thompson begins the season as the center on fourth line and has little chance of moving up. His healthy allotment of ice time Thursday is unlikely to remain this high over the course of the season. There are times when head coach Claude Julien will roll his four lines, and that's what happened in the season-opener.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.