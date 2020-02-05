Thompson scored a goal on four shots, adding two hits and a minor penalty to his line in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

The Canadiens dug out of a deep hole after falling behind 3-0 early in the second period. Thompson's goal, his third of the season and first since Dec. 6, cut the lead to 3-2. The 34-year-old center has just 11 points over 55 games, but the Canadiens don't measure his value by offensive contributions. Thompson's a fourth-line center that wins faceoffs and kills penalties.