Canadiens' Nate Thompson: Piling up assists
Thompson recorded an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to Carolina.
Not normally an offensive threat, Thomspon has been hot of late, recording assists in four straight games. He's up to 12 points on the year, having split time between LA and Montreal. The fourth-line plugger also dished out three hits and was a plus-1 in defeat.
