Thompson had one shot, one hit and won six of 11 faceoffs over 12:54 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Thompson played his first game as a member of the Canadiens, centering a restructured fourth line that included fellow newcomer Dale Weise. Nearly a quarter of his playing time (3:07) came while the Habs were shorthanded. Coach Claude Julien hopes he and Weise can add some offense to the fourth line or, conversely, not allow goals when they are on the ice.