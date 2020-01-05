Thompson had one shot on net, three hits and won five of eight faceoffs in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Thompson's pointless streak reached 12 games, but the fourth-line center isn't employed for his offense. He's a steady presence on the penalty-kill unit and is useful on draws. The 34-year-old Thompson has won 54 percent of his faceoffs, second on the Canadiens behind Phillip Danault.